India A vs England Lions unofficial Tests: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

India A and England Lions will lock horns in a three-match unofficial Test series, commencing on Wednesday, January 17. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host all three games. Just before the start of the series, both sides faced off in a two-day warm-up that ended in a draw.

India A will be captained by experienced red-ball batter Abhimanyu Easwaran. He was recently named as a back-up opener in Team India’s Test series against South Africa. Sai Sudharsan is expected to open the batting alongside him. Notably, Sudharsan is coming into this series on the back of two half-centuries in the ODI series vs Proteas.

Rajat Patidar, who played a 111-run knock in the warm-up game, is also expected to bat in the top order. Pradosh Paul, who created waves in Ranji Trophy 2022-23, will bat in the middle order alongside Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz played a beautiful 96-run knock in the two-day warm-up game and he would be hoping to continue his good momentum.

KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel are the wicketkeeping options in the squad. Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, and Akash Deep will be a part of the bowling line-up. Suthar had an exceptional outing in the last Ranji Trophy, claiming 39 wickets. He also scalped three wickets and scored 26 runs in the warm-up game.

On the other hand, Alex Lees and Keaton Jennings will form the opening pair for the England Lions. Josh Bohannon, the uncapped batter, would be leading the team. Off-spinner Jack Carson and left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson will be a part of the spin attack, while Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, and Matt Fisher form the pace attack.

India A vs England Lions Unofficial Test Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

January 17 to January 20

First Unofficial Test - India A vs England Lions, 10am

January 24 to January 27

Second Unofficial Test - India A vs England Lions, 10am

February 1 to February 4

Third Unofficial Test - India A vs England Lions, 10am

India A vs England Lions Unofficial Test Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no announcement on the live streaming and broadcast of the three-match unofficial series. However, you can find the live scores of the series on bcci.tv and Sportskeeda.

India A vs England Lions Unofficial Test Series 2024: Full Squads

India A

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Akash Deep.

England Lions

Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Josh Bohannon (c), Keaton Jennings, James Coles, Kasey Aldridge, Oliver Price, Thomas Lawes, James Rew (wk), Ollie Robinson (wk), Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Jack Carson, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Potts.

