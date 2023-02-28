"India always suppresses Pakistan because ICC is under its control" - Abdur Rehman 

Former Pakistan spinner Adbur Rehman recently stated that India are able to get what they want because they control the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He argued that the ICC favors India because the majority of its employees are Indians. Abdur Rehman further added that shifting the Asia Cup 2023 out of Pakistan due to India's unwillingness to travel won't be the right move.

Speaking on the "Nadir Ali Podcast", Rehman said:

"The Asia Cup should not be shifted to the UAE. India always suppresses Pakistan because ICC is under its control. Most of the people working in the ICC are Indians. India generates a lot of revenue for the ICC."

Pakistan have the hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that it won't tour the country for the event due to the prevailing political tension.

Recent reports claim that India will play their matches in the UAE, while the remaining matches will take place in Pakistan.

"We just want to play cricket and have nothing to do with politics" - Abdur Rehman on Pakistan's participation in Asia Cup 2023

Abdur Rehman further stated that Pakistan should not pull out of the Asia Cup 2023 if it is being shifted to the UAE. He pointed out that the Men in Green have played a lot of cricket in Dubai and should take part in the tournament.

The 42-year-old feels that Pakistan should make a statement by doing well against India at the continental event. He added:

"We should obviously go. Why should we say no? We have anyway played a lot of cricket in Dubai. We need to play the tournament and give them an answer with our cricket. We should go even if they don't come. We just want to play cricket and have nothing to do with politics."

It is worth mentioning that several members of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have hinted that Babar Azam and Co. will boycott the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in India later this year if they are not allowed to host the Asia Cup on their home soil.

