Kuldeep Yadav returns, Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi get callups in India's squads for West Indies series

The BCCI has announced two 19-member squads for India's ODI and T20I series against West Indies, which will begin on February 6. Rohit Sharma has returned to the side for his first stint as full-time ODI captain and for the second time as the T20I skipper.

KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for both rubbers while Virat Kohli, rubbishing conjectures of him taking a "rest", will play both series as well.

One of the biggest inclusions in the squad is Kuldeep Yadav, one of India's prime white-ball spinners who has missed out on all cricket since suffering a knee injury during the IPL 2022. Joining him are promising leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and hard-hitting all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who have received their maiden call-ups.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja continue to remain out as they try and regain match-fitness before the IPL. Ravichandran Ashwin, who is reported to be nursing an injury after making a remarkable white-ball comeback, hasn't been named in either squad while Washington Sundar has also returned.

In the pace segment, both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, after a grueling season in South Africa, have been rested. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has retained his position in the T20Is despite an off-show in the ODIs against the Proteas.

Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna will form a new-look pace trio along with Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur. Emerging talents Ruturaj Gaikwad (ODIs) and Venkatesh Iyer (T20Is) have been named in just one of the squads each. Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, is the designated wicketkeeper for both teams.

India's full squads for ODI and T20I series against West Indies

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

