"After not being so aggressive also, he’s batting on 173" - India coach hails Yashasvi Jaiswal after Day 1 of 2nd IND vs WI 2025 Test

Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for adapting to the conditions and yet scoring at a decent pace on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies in Delhi. Kotak added that the youngster was determined to come up with a big knock after missing out in the first Test.

India dominated Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, October 10. Batting first after winning the toss, they went to stumps at 318-2. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 173 off 253 balls, a sublime knock which featured 22 fours. The 23-year-old was dismissed for 36 in the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

At a press conference following the opening day's play in Delhi, Kotak praised Jaiswal for displaying versatility in his batting and converting his start into a big score on this occasion. Asked about the opener's knock, he commented:

"The determination that he showed was important. The new ball was coming onto the bat. After 60-65 overs, it was not coming onto the bat as easily. He told me the same at tea time. I think he took enough time and did not play bad shots. Last match, he missed out on a big innings, so his approach was brilliant.

"We all know that he is very aggressive and likes to score runs quickly. The way he adapted to the wicket was brilliant. For me, what stood out was his determination and belief. After not being so aggressive also, he’s batting on 173. That shows how well he batted," the batting coach added.

Jaiswal added 58 runs for the first wicket with KL Rahul (38) and 193 for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (87). At stumps, skipper Shubman Gill (20*) was giving Jaiswal company.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's achieves massive feat on Day 1 of 2nd IND vs WI 2025 Test

Jaiswal broke a few impressive records with his unbeaten 173* on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies in Delhi. He brought up his seventh Test hundred and fifth score of 150-plus. The southpaw is the first player in the 21st century to five Test scores of 150-plus at the age of 23.

Australian legend Don Bradman had eight 150-plus scores at the age of 23. He, however, achieved the feat in 1932. Among Indians, Jaiswal broke Sachin Tendulkar's record, who had four 150-plus Test scores at the age of 23.

