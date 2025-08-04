"Obviously something we will reflect on" - India coach admits visitors will scrutinize much debated team combination after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has admitted that the team management will ponder on their policy of playing an extra batter in place of a frontline bowler after the ongoing Test series in England. He, however, defended the visitors' decision to retain both the spin bowling all-rounders for the must-win Test at The Oval at the expense of a proper bowler.India's team combination for the Test series in England has been a matter of huge debate. In the wake of some shocking batting collapses, the visitors have strengthened their lower order batting, sacrificing their bowling strength to an extent. Many experts have expressed shock at the fact that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not featured in any of the five Tests.Speaking to the media after end of Day 4 at The Oval, Morkel agreed that India will have to think hard about their playing combination once the England tour ends.&quot;100 percent; that’s a good question and that is obviously something that we will reflect on after the tour. The things we could have done better,&quot; Morkel stated.The former South African pacer also added that there have been discussions about strengthening the bowling ahead of every Test match. Morkel explained that the think tank felt extra cushion in the batting was a must for The Oval Test.&quot;That was part of the conversation before every selection. We just felt, leading into the Test match, looking at the wicket and the overhead conditions for the first three days, that going with the extra batter was going to be important,&quot; Morkel said.&quot;In the last two Test matches, our fourth seamer really didn’t bowl that much. Washi [Washington Sundar] and [Ravindra] Jadeja could hold up an end and bowl some overs. They thought having a little extra runs on the board was more important,&quot; the 40-year-old added.Intriguingly, left-arm spinner Jadeja bowled only two overs in the first innings and has bowled four in the second essay so far. As for off spinner Sundar, he did not bowl a single over in the first innings and has only sent down four in the second innings as of now.&quot;There have been moments like that&quot; - Morne Morkel on India's inconsistent bowling effort at The OvalIndia's fast bowlers have had a rather bizarre Test match at The Oval. England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley thumped them for 92 in 12.5 overs in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, however, claimed four wickets each to lead India's fightback. In the second innings as well, the visitors made a strong comeback after Harry Brook and Joe Root tons.Reflecting on India's bowling performance, which has gone from one extreme to the other, Morkel opined that it's just been that kind of series. He elaborated:&quot;There have been moments like that where it’s sort of up and down. We finally managed to break the partnership [of Root-Brook], which was great and which was important. You feel for the new batter; it’s quite tough to start. Unfortunately, the rain came back in and we have to come back tomorrow (Monday).&quot;Early stumps were called due to rain on Day 4 at The Oval. England now need 35 runs to win on Day 5. As for India, they need to pick up four wickets (assuming Chris Woakes bats) to level the series.