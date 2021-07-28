"India can win even if Virat Kohli fails" - Salman Butt trashes comparison between Babar Azam and Indian captain 

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has hit out at constant comparisons between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli. According to Butt, Babar Azam is still learning the tricks of the trade while Kohli is way more experienced.

Azam has invited constant comparisons with Kohli over the last couple of years. Butt, though, opined that any comparison between the two would be unfair since the Pakistan captain doesn’t enjoy the kind of solid backing that Kohli has in the batting department. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Butt said about the Azam-Kohli debate:

“There is no comparison between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. The Indian captain is very experienced and Babar Azam is relatively new. The Pakistan skipper has been performing well but there is still a long way to go for him. But Babar Azam doesn’t have the support around him, which can convert his performances into match-winning ones. Kohli, though, has a complete framework. He has a cluster of outstanding player around him. India can win even if Kohli fails because there are others in the team, who are capable of winning games for them.”

“At the moment, Babar Azam is young, doesn’t have that much experience and exposure as Kohli. Secondly, he is almost like a lone performer in the team. He has the support of (Mohammad Rizwan) but the others only perform once in a while. Babar Azam scores runs yet he has to face criticism, which is a double jeopardy. It is the machinery that has to work, one man cannot make a difference. It is a team game after all,” Butt added.

Shoaib Akhtar says the debate between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam is wrong as the Indian skipper has scored so many centuries. He also mentioned that for Babar to beat Kohli, the former would have to score hundreds in run-chase like the Indian skipper did. pic.twitter.com/YbeEuDFVAP — Ahmer Najeeb Raja (@ahmersatti90) July 23, 2021

Babar Azam has not had many opportunities to showcase his talent: Salmam Butt

According to Butt, another factor that needs to be taken into consideration is the fact that Babar Azam has played only a handful of ODIs in the last 2-3 years as opposed to Kohli. Butt elaborated:

“Babar Azam has been in top-class form for two years and has been scoring consistently. But Pakistan have played 10 one-dayers in the last three years, so how many opportunities did he have? And how can there be a comparison? Babar Azam has to learn a lot. He is a world-class player and will only get better.”

Azam will be seen in action next in the four-match T20I series against West Indies, which starts in Barbados on Wednesday, July 28.

