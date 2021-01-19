India create history at the Gabba, register highest successful run chase at the venue

India rewrote the history books by chasing down 328 on Day 5 of the Gabba Test against Australia on Tuesday.

Chasing what seemed an improbable target for victory at the Gabba, India won by three wickets, courtesy of a stupendous innings by Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored an invaluable 89 not out from 138 balls.

Pant’s innings featured nine fours and a six. Shubman Gill (91) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) also chipped in with crucial contributions as India chased down the highest-ever total at the Gabba.

The earlier record for the highest chase at the Gabba was by the Australian team. The Aussies chased down 236 against West Indies in 1951.

Arthur Morris, Neil Harvey and Graeme Hole all contributed 40s to take the hosts home by three wickets.

Australia’s first Test loss at the Gabba since 1988 v West Indies



First Test win at the Gabba by a team from Asia



Highest successful 4th innings Test run chase by any team at the Gabba (328)



India’s first win in any format at the Gabba since 2008#AUSvIND 🇦🇺🇮🇳 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) January 19, 2021

Before India’s heroics on Tuesday, the best effort by a visiting side at the Gabba was 170 by England in December 1978. Derek Randall’s unbeaten 74 and David Gower’s 48 not out saw England take the win by seven wickets at Brisbane.

Australia’s fortress, ‘The Gabba’ breached

Australia’s defeat at the hands of India also ended their unbeaten run at The Gabba. The West Indies were the last team to beat Australia at Brisbane, way back in 1988.

West Indies got the win by nine wickets in that Test. Curtly Ambrose picked up three wickets in both innings and was named the Man of the Match for his efforts.

With the bat, Gordon Greenidge and Richie Richardson contributed 80 and 81 respectively as the Windies posted 394 in their first innings.

Despite Steve Waugh’s 90 in Australia’s second innings, West Indies only had to chase 63 in their second innings, which they successfully completed.

In 2016, Pakistan scored 450 while chasing Australia’s target of 490, as they lost the match by 39 runs.

India's 7/329 is nearly ONE HUNDRED more than the previous highest successful run chase at the Gabba #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4oK7gZNLuL — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 19, 2021

The highest that India have scored in a run chase at the Gabba is 355 that came in 1968. Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi’s men lost the match by 39 runs, despite a fighting 101 by ML Jaisimha.