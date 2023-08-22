"India are dependent on the form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma" - Salman Butt's suggestion to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that Babar Azam and Co. must dismiss India's star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in their Asia Cup 2023 encounter if they have to finish on the winning side.

Butt reckoned that India are heavily reliant on Sharma and Kohli. The former opener claimed that Pakistan will have a great chance of trumping their arch-rivals if they don't let the two seasoned campaigners settle.

Salman Butt also stated that the Men in Green will also have to ensure that they don't lose early wickets. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained:

"Team India are dependent on the form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They depend on them a lot. (Later in the video) It will be very important for Pakistan to dismiss Sharma and Kohli early. Both of them can stabilize their innings and can also play match-winning knocks. All Pakistan need to do is take two wickets early, and then ensure they don't lose their two wickets early."

Virat Kohli has an impressive record against Pakistan in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter has chalked up 536 runs in 13 innings at an average of 48.72.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has even better numbers. He has 720 runs to his name in 16 innings and averages 51.42 against Pakistan in the format.

"A classic case of current form" - Salman Butt on Tilak Varma's inclusion in India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Salman Butt further suggested that Indian selectors were tempted to add Tilak Varma to their Asia Cup 2023 squad based on the left-handed batter's recent form.

He pointed out that several teams have benefited in the past with their surprise picks doing a wonderful job in big competitions.

"Tilak Varma is a classic case of current form. He looks very good and has all the shots," Butt added. "He is very courageous and was able to score runs when everyone else was struggling. This is what you want, and I think he has done it at the right moment."

It has been a trend among all the teams that surprise inclusions have performed and delivered in big tournaments. Maybe he is one of those, but only time will tell," he added.

Varma showcased impressive form in his debut T20I series earlier this month, finishing as the leading run-getter for India with 173 runs from five innings against the West Indies.

India and Pakistan will square off in the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.