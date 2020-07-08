×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

India deserve to have upper-hand over Pakistan in World Cups: Waqar Younis

  • Waqar Younis explained why India held the edge over his team in World Cups.
  • Younis feels that Pakistan held the upper hand in many of these World Cup encounters but failed to hold their nerves.
Devadyuti Das
EXPERT
News
Modified 08 Jul 2020, 14:19 IST
Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis
Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis

India have always had the upper-hand when facing Pakistan in ICC tournaments, especially the World Cup. The Indian cricket team has never lost a World Cup game to arch-rivals and neighbours. Former Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis explained why India always held the edge over his team when it came to World Cup encounters.

While interacting on Twitter platform @GloFansOfficial, Waqar Younis said:

“Over the last few World Cups, Pakistan have not won against India. We did well in other formats, we did well in Test matches, but when it comes to World Cups and ODI Cricket, India has always had an upper hand on us. And they deserve it. I think they played better cricket than us,”

Waqar Younis had a wonderful international career, picking up 373 Test and 416 ODI wickets in a career spanning 14 years. However, one of his biggest regrets is missing out on being crowned World Champions when Pakistan won the World Cup in 1992.

Pakistan managed to reach the quarterfinals in the 1996 World Cup but Ajay Jadeja’s sensational onslaught on Waqar Younis ushered their early exit.

'India played better cricket and played smartly': Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis feels that Pakistan held the upper hand in many of these World Cup encounters but failed to hold their nerves when it mattered.

“I remember in Bangalore and back in I think that was in Pretoria in 2003. I remember most of them and I think I have played a couple of them. So they were a very good side and I think on that particular day they just came out with a very positive frame of mind, they played better cricket and played smartly,” the 48-year-old said.

Pakistan had lost to India in the 1992 edition as well and went on to lose in the 2003 Super Six encounter, 2011 semifinals, 2015 and 2019 group-stage encounters as well.

Advertisement
“We did not play smartly; we had games in our hands. If you look at the World Cup in 2011 and then of course back in ’96 also we had the game in our hand, but it is just, we… we just threw it away. It is hard to pinpoint why we do that, maybe, it’s just the pressure of the World Cup now because it happens so many times, it is just the psychological pressure on us that we just cannot really win against them but yeah, it’s very very difficult to pinpoint on one thing,” Waqar Younis felt.

Pakistan’s triumph over India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final is their only major victory over their neighbours in ICC tournaments.

Published 08 Jul 2020, 14:19 IST
Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Waqar Younis Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 03:30 PM
ENG
WI
Starts at 11:00 AM local time
ENG VS WI live score
Match 12 | Today, 03:30 PM
Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23
Nacka CC
AZ-U23 VS NAC live score
Match 11 | Today
VAR *32/8 (7 ov)
DIC
Match Abandoned
VAR VS DIC live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
STT 114/4 (10 ov)
AZ-U23 88/8 (10 ov)
Stockholm Tigers won by 26 runs.
STT VS AZ-U23 live score
Match 30 | Today
SCL 147/1 (10 ov)
MRS 114/5 (10 ov)
South Castries Lions won by 33 runs.
SCL VS MRS live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
GHG 140/5 (20 ov)
VCC 84/8 (18 ov)
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana beat Vantaa CC by 43 runs (D/L method)
GHG VS VCC live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
VAR 76/8 (10 ov)
MCC 79/3 (8.1 ov)
Marsta CC won by 7 wickets
VAR VS MCC live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
MCC 101/7 (10 ov)
DIC 102/3 (10 ov)
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening won by 7 wickets
MCC VS DIC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी