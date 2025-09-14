  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • India off to a flier as Abhishek Sharma smacks Shaheen Afridi for 4 & 6 off the first two balls in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash [Watch]

India off to a flier as Abhishek Sharma smacks Shaheen Afridi for 4 & 6 off the first two balls in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 14, 2025 22:40 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma scored 31 off 13 balls (Source: Getty)

India opener Abhishek Sharma gave the Men in Blue a flying start by taking on Pakistan’s ace seamer Shaheen Afridi, smashing him for a four and a six off the first two balls. The high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash is being played on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

On the very first delivery, Abhishek advanced down the track and smashed it straight past the bowler for a boundary. The next ball was pitched up on off-stump, and the southpaw leaned into the shot, lofting it handsomely over wide long-off for six.

Watch the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chasing 128, vice-captain Shubman Gill had a brief outing, scoring just 10 off seven balls before being dismissed by Saim Ayub. Meanwhile, Abhishek played a brilliant cameo, blasting 31 off only 13 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, before falling to Ayub as his second wicket.

At the time of writing, India were 48/2 after five overs, needing 80 more to win, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (3) and Tilak Varma (2) at the crease.

Kuldeep Yadav shines with 3 wickets as India restrict Pakistan to 127

After opting to bat first, Pakistan stumbled early, losing Saim Ayub for a golden duck off Hardik Pandya’s first legal delivery. Jasprit Bumrah struck in the next over, sending back Mohammad Haris for just three. Axar Patel then picked up two quick wickets, removing Fakhar Zaman (17) and captain Salman Agha (3).

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav turned the game in the 13th over with a brilliant double strike, dismissing Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) in consecutive balls. Shaheen Afridi rescued the Pakistani innings towards the end, finishing unbeaten on 33 off 16 balls, including four sixes, as the Men in Green posted 127/9 in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep was the star with the ball for India, claiming 3/18 in four overs, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications