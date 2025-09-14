India off to a flier as Abhishek Sharma smacks Shaheen Afridi for 4 & 6 off the first two balls in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash [Watch]

India opener Abhishek Sharma gave the Men in Blue a flying start by taking on Pakistan’s ace seamer Shaheen Afridi, smashing him for a four and a six off the first two balls. The high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash is being played on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.On the very first delivery, Abhishek advanced down the track and smashed it straight past the bowler for a boundary. The next ball was pitched up on off-stump, and the southpaw leaned into the shot, lofting it handsomely over wide long-off for six.Watch the video here:Chasing 128, vice-captain Shubman Gill had a brief outing, scoring just 10 off seven balls before being dismissed by Saim Ayub. Meanwhile, Abhishek played a brilliant cameo, blasting 31 off only 13 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, before falling to Ayub as his second wicket.At the time of writing, India were 48/2 after five overs, needing 80 more to win, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (3) and Tilak Varma (2) at the crease.Kuldeep Yadav shines with 3 wickets as India restrict Pakistan to 127After opting to bat first, Pakistan stumbled early, losing Saim Ayub for a golden duck off Hardik Pandya’s first legal delivery. Jasprit Bumrah struck in the next over, sending back Mohammad Haris for just three. Axar Patel then picked up two quick wickets, removing Fakhar Zaman (17) and captain Salman Agha (3).Kuldeep Yadav turned the game in the 13th over with a brilliant double strike, dismissing Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) in consecutive balls. Shaheen Afridi rescued the Pakistani innings towards the end, finishing unbeaten on 33 off 16 balls, including four sixes, as the Men in Green posted 127/9 in their 20 overs.Kuldeep was the star with the ball for India, claiming 3/18 in four overs, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.