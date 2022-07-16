"India is like a brother country & they are helping us a lot" - Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne amid ongoing crisis

Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne has expressed his gratitude towards India for standing beside them amid the ongoing economic and political crisis in the country.

The youngster, who made his international debut in 2019, was recently seen waiting in a long queue for petrol. Sri Lanka is facing a huge shortage of fuel and other essentials as the country fights one of its worst economic crises.

India has stood beside its neighboring country during these difficult times, sending them the necessary commodities. Karunaratne thanked India, calling them a brother country.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Karunaratne said:

"India is like a brother country & they are helping us a lot. I thank them so much. We have problems. They are supporting us when we are struggling. Thank you so much for that. Thank you for everything. We will get better and better."

The economic situation has pushed families into hunger and poverty. According to a report in the World Bank, more than half a million Sri Lankans will fall below the poverty line.

"I am not able to even go to my cricket practices" - Chamika Karunaratne

Karunaratne further stated that he hasn't been able to attend his practice sessions due to petrol shortages in the country. The oil shortage has forced the authorities to shut down schools and government offices until further notice.

The Colombo-born cricketer said:

"Luckily got it after being in a long fuel queue for two days. Due to the huge fuel crisis, I am not able to even go to my cricket practices."

Amid the ongoing crisis, Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup 2022 in August this year. While there are apprehensions about the smooth running of the tournament, the authorities have assured that it will run as per schedule.

