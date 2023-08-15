"India don't look settled" - Danish Kaneria backs Pakistan to trump Men in Blue in Asia Cup 2023

Danish Kaneria reckons that Pakistan could come out on top against India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. He opined that the Men in Blue lack a settled unit ahead of the ODI continental showpiece.

The former spinner pointed out that India do not have a formidable bowling unit. He suggested that it was still unclear which pacers would feature in the playing XI for Rohit Sharma and Co.

Speaking on India's spin attack, Kaneria urged the side to look past Yuzvendra Chahal. The 42-year-old made these remarks during a live session on his official YouTube channel.

"Pakistan have the edge, as India don't look settled at the moment. They don't know which fast bowlers are going to play. In their spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal has been inconsistent. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja should be the three spinners, according to me. If they want a spinner on standby, Ravi Bishnoi should get the nod," he said.

Notably, India and Pakistan could potentially lock horns three times at the Asia Cup 2023. The two arch-rivals will first battle it out against each other in a Group A fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

"They will have to play matches" - Danish Kaneria on Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul

Team India's middle-order batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have resumed their batting practice as they gear up for their returns after recovering from their respective injuries.

The two were recently spotted playing a practice match at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Danish Kaneria stated that both batters will have to play a few matches before making a comeback in international cricket.

"KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been practicing at the NCA and are mostly likely going to be included in India's squad for the upcoming major tournaments. However, you cannot bring someone into the team just on the basis of practice. They will have to play matches and should be added to the team only if they show good form there," he explained.

It is worth mentioning that India are yet to announce their squad for the Asia Cup 2023. According to recent reports, the team is expected to come out on August 20.