Indian skipper Mithali Raj reacts to tough loss in the second ODI against Australia

India skipper Mithali Raj reacted after her side lost their must-win second ODI against Australia in Mackay on Friday, giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Following an impressive performance with the willow after being sent in to bat first, India posted a target of 275 for Australia. The game went down to the wire, with Australia needing three runs off the final delivery.

India thought they had sealed the deal when a high full toss from veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami was chipped straight to mid-wicket on the final delivery. However, the celebrations were brought to a halt when the delivery was adjudged to be a no-ball for an above waist-high full toss.

With two runs needed off the free-hit off the final delivery, Nicola Carey and their centurion, Beth Mooney, scampered across to seal the victory for their side.

While reflecting on the final over during the post-match interview, Mithali Raj stated it was quite a nervous last ball for her personally, in a game that put everyone on the edge of their seats. She added that her team will look to build on the impressive performance they delivered on Friday.

"For me, it was quite a nervous last ball because anything could have happened. We didn't expect a no-ball but it's part of the game and we were all on the edge of our seats. We will continue to put up the show we did today," said Raj.

Despite the defeat, the skipper acknowledged the thrilling contest and praised the quality of cricket both sides produced. She also stated that her side won't treat their next game as a dead rubber. Raj said:

"This was a great game of cricket from both the teams. It was a great cricket display with almost 550 runs scored. We still want to win the next game."

The batting department has done well: Indian captain Mithali Raj

After the skipper publicly called for her experienced players to step up after the first ODI, the batting unit heeded the message. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a solid start, with the latter missing out on a century by just 14 runs.

Richa Ghosh was also mighty impressive for her knock of 44 while cameos from Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar and Jhulan Goswami were crucial as India posted a big target.

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect of India's innings was the intent the entire batting unit showed. They displayed not only aggressive stroke-making but impressive running between the wickets to keep the scoreboard ticking.

While the hosts have sealed the ODI series, it is important to remember that this is a multi-format series and India will still be fighting for points in the final ODI.

