"India ma khatry ki ghanti baj gi" - Fans erupt as fiery Pakistan pacers skittle out Afghanistan for just 59 to comprehensively win the 1st ODI

The rampaging Pakistan pace attack set up an easy victory for their side in the first ODI against Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 22. In the day-night contest at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota, Pakistan beat the Aghan side comprehensively by 142 runs to take a 1-0 lead in three-match series.

Imam-ul-Haq (60) played a responsible knock in the first innings for the Men in Green and helped them to a respectable total of 201. Only Iftikhar Ahmed (30) and Shadab Khan (39) lent some support to Imam in the batting line-up, while others failed miserably against Afghan spinners.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/33), Mohammad Nabi (2/34), and Rashid Khan (2/42) were the pick of Afghanistan bowlers, as they bundled out Pakistan in 47.1 overs.

Shaheen Afridi (2/9) then once again solidified his credentials as one of the best new ball bowlers in the world by dismissing Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah for ducks in consecutive balls in the 3rd over. Naseem Shah (1/12) also got into the act soon and sent opposition captain Hashmatullah Shahidi back to the pavilion to reduce them to 4/3 in 3.3 overs.

Things went from bad to worse for the Afghanistan side after Haris Rauf came into the attack in the eighth over. Rauf struck on his very first ball by dismissing Ikram Alikhil. The speedster wreaked havoc with a high-quality spell and triggered a massive collapse to skittle out Afghanistan cheaply for 59. Haris Rauf ended up with his career-best figures of 5/18.

Fans enjoyed the magnificent bowling display of Haris Rauf and co in the first ODI against Afghanistan. They heaped praise on the Pakistan pace trio and sent warning signals to the Indian team, who will face them at the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions on the matter:

"Rauf was an absolute game changer"- Pakistan Captain Babar Azam

At the post-match presentation, Babar Azam reflected on the victory and said:

"Thanks to the Almighty!! Our batting wasn't that good but Imam and Iftikhar rescued us from a tough situation. I just told my players that we have a decent total on the board and we have to take early wickets."

He added:

"Shaheen and Naseem were outstanding in the powerplay and Rauf was an absolute game changer. I don't really take a lot of pressure from my failures and I try to learn from every match. The way we played was a really positive sign for us."

Both teams will square off in the second ODI on Thursday (August 24) at the same venue.