India Maharajas to play Asia Lions in Legends League Cricket opener, check the full LLC Masters schedule inside

The Legends League Cricket on Thursday, February 23 announced its complete schedule for the LLC Masters, which is set to be played in Doha from March 10 to 20.

A total of eight games will be played at the same venue. The tournament opener will be played between India Maharajas and the Asia Lions at 8 PM IST on Friday.

LLC's founder and CEO, Raman Raheja, expressed gratitude to the fans for making last season a grand success with a record 250 million viewers despite COVID-19 restrictions.

In a statement, he said:

"Despite COVID-19 restrictions, we had more than 250 million viewership during the first season and we are expecting a tremendous response this year from fans across the globe.

“Legends from more than 12 countries are participating and the atmosphere will be exhilarating across the stadium and the city with more than 70 cricketing legends present at the same venue for more than 8 days for the whole tournament.”

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri, the Commissioner of LLC said:

"We hope to bring back memories for our fans with some serious cricket from their favorite legends. I am looking forward to watching legends fight for the LLC Masters title."

The confirmed list of players includes Aaron Finch, Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Abdul Razzaq, S Sreesanth and Isuru Udana, among others.

Legends League Cricket



The legends are back with



Mark your calendars and buckle up for an unforgettable roller-coaster ride filled with thrill, excellence, excitement, and nail-biting suspense! The legends are back with #LLCMasters from 10th - 20th March!

Check the full schedule of LLC Masters

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions on March 10

India Maharajas vs World Giants on March 11

World Giants vs Asia Lions on March 13

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions on March 14

World Giants vs India Maharajas on March 15

World Giants vs Asia Lions on March 16

TBC vs TBC (2nd place vs 3rd place) on March 18

TBC vs TBC (1st place vs winner of Eliminator on March 20

Legends League Cricket

Get ready to witness legends in action with Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



The greatest cricket legends of all time are coming together for an epic contest, unlike any other.



Tune-in to

The greatest cricket legends of all time are coming together for an epic contest, unlike any other. Tune-in to March 10 | Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar

Daren Sammy-led World Giants won the inaugural edition of the tournament. They beat Misbah-ul-Haq’s Asia Lions by 27 runs in the summit clash.

