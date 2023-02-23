India Maharajas to play Asia Lions in Legends League Cricket opener, check the full LLC Masters schedule inside

The Legends League Cricket on Thursday, February 23 announced its complete schedule for the LLC Masters, which is set to be played in Doha from March 10 to 20.
A total of eight games will be played at the same venue. The tournament opener will be played between India Maharajas and the Asia Lions at 8 PM IST on Friday.
LLC's founder and CEO, Raman Raheja, expressed gratitude to the fans for making last season a grand success with a record 250 million viewers despite COVID-19 restrictions.
In a statement, he said:
"Despite COVID-19 restrictions, we had more than 250 million viewership during the first season and we are expecting a tremendous response this year from fans across the globe.
“Legends from more than 12 countries are participating and the atmosphere will be exhilarating across the stadium and the city with more than 70 cricketing legends present at the same venue for more than 8 days for the whole tournament.”
Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri, the Commissioner of LLC said:
"We hope to bring back memories for our fans with some serious cricket from their favorite legends. I am looking forward to watching legends fight for the LLC Masters title."
The confirmed list of players includes Aaron Finch, Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Abdul Razzaq, S Sreesanth and Isuru Udana, among others.
Check the full schedule of LLC Masters
India Maharajas vs Asia Lions on March 10
India Maharajas vs World Giants on March 11
World Giants vs Asia Lions on March 13
India Maharajas vs Asia Lions on March 14
World Giants vs India Maharajas on March 15
World Giants vs Asia Lions on March 16
TBC vs TBC (2nd place vs 3rd place) on March 18
TBC vs TBC (1st place vs winner of Eliminator on March 20
Daren Sammy-led World Giants won the inaugural edition of the tournament. They beat Misbah-ul-Haq’s Asia Lions by 27 runs in the summit clash.