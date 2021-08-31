India need a big hundred from Kohli, runs from Pujara and Rahane to feel in the comfort zone: Salman Butt

Salman Butt reckons India will struggle in the last two Tests against England unless Virat Kohli manages to break his century drought and Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara score big runs.

India and England will head into the Oval Test with the five-match series locked at 1-1. India’s batters, barring openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, have struggled in the series. Kohli, Pujara and Rahane have only managed one half-century each.

Analyzing India’s batting woes, former Pakistan captain Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“India have to pull up their socks. Their experienced players are due for big knocks. On this tour, they haven’t done it so far. Unless that happens, India won’t be in a comfort zone. It will be important for Virat Kohli to score a big hundred. Rahane and Pujara have got the occasional scores but they haven’t played a big knock as such.”

Butt added that Rohit has played well but is capable of doing even better. He stated:

“Rohit Sharma has been looking great and has batted well. However, he has the capability of scoring 150-200, which he hasn’t done yet. Unless these senior players come up with big knocks, India will continue to struggle.”

England win the third #ENGvIND Test at Headingley & level the series 1-1 against #TeamIndia.



We will look to bounce back in the fourth Test, starting September 2.



— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2021

Rohit has 230 runs from three Tests at an average of 46 in the ongoing series but is yet to register three figures.

Something lacking in Kohli’s concentration on this tour: Salman Butt

Kohli finally manages to reach a much deserved 50 but nicks to his counterpart soon after.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Kohli pic.twitter.com/BJY4rW91n2 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 28, 2021

Speaking specifically about Indian captain Kohli, Butt opined that his concentration levels have not been of the expected level on the tour of England. He elaborated:

“When he was in form, Kohli was scoring hundred after hundred. Yes, his off-time has extended longer than expected but he has been aggressive as always. Kohli is looking good but somewhere he is lacking in concentration, which is why he is chasing at those balls outside off stump. It is not the case with Kohli usually. He has excellent concentration levels but in this series, he has been dismissed in similar fashion every time. ”

Butt added that if Kohli can play closer to his body, he can still score plenty of runs. The former cricketer explained:

“When he drives outside the off stump or even defends, he plays a little away from his body. If he manages to play closer to the body and does so consistently, runs will be around the corner.”

Kohli has 124 runs to his name from three Tests in the ongoing series, averaging 24.80.

Watch the evergreen Sunil Gavaskar providing a masterclass in batting technique on this episode of #SchoolOfCricket.



Send in your clips or questions & be ready to get the best coaching from the best in the sport! 🏏#SirfSonyPeDikhega #ENGvIND #INDvENG #BackOurBoys pic.twitter.com/5rTaae1XGE — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 28, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar