“India were No. 1 in the red-ball format” - Ravi Shastri names the best player he’s ever coached after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri picked former skipper Virat Kohli as the best player he ever coached during his tenure with the Men in Blue. The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded Kohli for delivering across formats, especially in away games in Australia, South Africa, and England. Shastri further credited the 36-year-old for leading the team from the front while pointing out that India were No.1 in the longest format.

Ad

On Thursday, August 14, Ravi Shastri told Sky Sports’ YouTube channel during a Q&A session:

“I would say Kohli, the batsman in his pomp, was unbelievable because in those five years when India were No. 1 in the red-ball format. Some of the innings he played in Australia, South Africa, England, across formats was unreal.”

“It was great. I mean, he was the one man I identified who will lead the team, and I wanted him to lead the team. Once I took over the job, and once Dhoni had finished, he did a magnificent job. I think his first skills as a batsman, his ability to dominate, be in the face, play hard but play fair, and wanting to win and take the game forward,” he added.

Ad

Trending

Under Kohli’s captaincy, India reached the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final and the inaugural ICC 2021 World Test Championship final. Kohli also led Team India to a historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia in 2018-19.

With 40 wins in 68 Tests, Virat Kohli finished as India's most successful Test captain. Overall, he led the Men in Blue to 135 wins in 213 matches across formats, the second most wins after MS Dhoni (178 victories in 332 games).

Ad

Ad

“We should’ve won an ICC trophy” – Ravi Shastri shares only regret during his coaching career with Team India

Ravi Shastri further expressed that missing out on an ICC trophy remained the only regret during his coaching stint with Team India. The 63-year-old continued:

“No regrets whatsoever. If anything, you could say we were a little unlucky. We should’ve won an ICC trophy. In that time, we had the team to do it, but we still played some great cricket.”

Notably, Virat Kohli-led India lost to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semis and then suffered another loss to New Zealand in the WTC 2021 final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news