"He played the Champions Trophy final" - Aakash Chopra analyzes major changes in spin department in India's ODI squad for Australia

Former opener Aakash Chopra reckons that India's ODI squad for the three-match series in Australia has been picked keeping the 2027 World Cup in mind. Chopra opined that the selectors have hinted that all-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to be preferred over Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja for the ICC event.

The Men in Blue squads for the ODI and T20I series in Australia were named on Saturday, October 4. There were some surprises in the one-day team as leg-spinner Chakaravarthy and all-rounder Jadeja, who impressed in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, were left out.

During a discussion on his YouTube channel, Chopra stated that India might be looking at Sundar and Axar Patel ahead of Jadeja and Chakaravarthy. He said:

"Jadeja's performance was good in the Champions Trophy final. Rohit has only lost his captaincy, but he has lost his place in the team. The reason given is that there was no place for too many spinners. But Varun Chakaravarthy is also not there. He played the Champions Trophy final.

"Washington Sundar was not even in the team [playing XI]. He has been picked, so Washington Sundar has become your three-format player. Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Harshit Rana are the other all-format players. I think this is preparation for the World Cup. Washi and Axar could be there. Both are better batters in the format. Jadeja may come back, but don’t be surprised if he doesn’t," the 48-year-old added.

Chakaravarthy registered figures of 2-45 in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, getting the wickets of Will Young and Glenn Phillips. Jadeja was economical, claiming 1-30. Chakaravarthy picked up nine wickets in three matches in the Champions Trophy at an economy rate of 4.53. Jadeja claimed five wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.36.

Shubman Gill to lead India's ODI squad in Australia

Apart from Jadeja and Chakaravarthy not being picked in the ODI team for the Australia tour, there was another major change. Shubman Gill was named India's new captain in the one-day format, replacing Rohit Sharma. The move was somewhat on expected lines since Rohit would be 40 when the 2027 World Cup is played and there is uncertainty over his availability for the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer, one of the stars of India's Champions Trophy triumph, has been elevated to vice-captaincy. The squad also features KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel as keeper-batters, but there is no place for Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

