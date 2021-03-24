India-Pakistan T20I series could happen this year - Reports

The long wait for a bilateral series between India and Pakistan could soon be over. According to the latest media reports in this regard, India could play Pakistan in a three-match T20I series during a six-day window later this year.

It has been over eight years since India and Pakistan last played each other in a bilateral series. That happened in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for a two-match T20I and a three-match ODI series. While the T20I series ended 1-1, the visitors won the ODI series 2-1.

Since then, the two teams have only competed in multi-team tournaments. Owing to the ongoing political tension between the two countries, there has been no bilateral series between India and Pakistan in the intervening period.

However, according to the Pakistani newspaper 'Jang', a bilateral series between India and Pakistan could soon be on the cards.

The report claims that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been instructed to be ready to conduct a series in case talks between the two nations resume. However, the report also suggested that it could be tough to schedule a bilateral series this year owing to the hectic cricketing calendar.

Pakistan are scheduled to visit India for the 2021 T20 World Cup

A PCB source, who earlier denied speculations in this regard, has hinted that an India-Pakistan bilateral series could be held this year.

If that happens, India could tour Pakistan this time, as Pakistan came to India the last time. However, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has quashed these speculations, saying no one has contacted the board in this regard.

Since 2013, India and Pakistan have only played each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan have played eight T20Is against each other. India have won six of these games, while Pakistan only won one. One game between these two sides, the one in the 2007 T20 World Cup, ended in a tie.

Pakistan are scheduled to tour India later this year for the ICC T20 World Cup. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to host a meeting soon, where the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) will have to update about visa and security arrangements for Pakistani players, journalists and fans for the T20 tournament.