India’s 2023-24 home season: Full schedule of matches with venues and timings in IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, July 25, announced the home fixtures for the senior men’s team for the 2023-24 season. India will host Australia and Afghanistan in white-ball cricket and England in five Tests in the schedule that has been announced till March 2024.

Team India’s home season will begin with a three-match ODI series against Australia, which is being seen as a preparation for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

The first ODI of the series against the Aussies will be played in Mohali on September 22. The next two ODIs will be held in Indore (September 24) and Rajkot (September 27).

After the conclusion of the World Cup, the Men in Blue will take on Australia again, this time in five T20Is from November 23 to December 3. The series will begin in Visakhapatnam and conclude in Hyderabad. India will then meet Afghanistan in three T20Is from January 11 to 17.

The focus will then shift to red-ball cricket. India will take on England in five Tests from January to March. The Test matches will be played in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

Team India’s complete schedule for the 2023-24 home season

Below is India's home schedule for the 2023-24 season:

Australia’s tour of India (3 ODIs)

September 22: India vs Australia, 1st ODI, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali - 1:30 PM IST

September 24: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 1:30 PM IST

September 27: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot - 1:30 PM

Australia’s tour of India (5 T20Is)

November 23: India vs Australia, 1st T20I, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 7:00 PM IST

November 26: India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram - 7:00 PM IST

November 28: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 7:00 PM IST

December 1: India vs Australia, 4th T20I, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur - 7:00 PM IST

December 3: India vs Australia, 5th T20I, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad - 7:00 PM

Afghanistan tour of India (3 T20Is)

January 11: India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali - 7:00 PM

January 14: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 7:00 PM

January 17: India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 7:00 PM

England tour of India (5 Tests)

January 25- 29: India vs England, 1st Test, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad - 9:30 AM

February 2-6: India vs England, 2nd Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 9:30 AM

February 15-19: India vs England, 3rd Test, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot - 9:30 AM

February 23-27: India vs England, 4th Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - 9:30 AM

March 7-11: India vs England, 5th Test, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 9:30 AM IST