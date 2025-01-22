India’s Champions Trophy 2025 jersey to feature official ICC logo with Pakistan's imprint: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a clarification regarding the controversy around the jersey for the Champions Trophy 2025. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Indian team will follow the guidelines in place for the tournament.

The BCCI has reportedly confirmed that the Indian jersey will feature the official ICC logo with Pakistan's imprint for the Champions Trophy.

"We will follow whatever are the ICC guidelines," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Talking about the official ICC logo for the tournament, which has Pakistan's imprint, Saikia stated that the BCCI will follow ICC's directive in the matter. Therefore, going by this statement, it can be assumed that the Indian cricket board has put an end to the controversy surrounding their jersey and the official logo.

Trending

Since the Men in Blue will not be traveling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, there was an outrage over the team filing an objection to not sport the official logo with Pakistan's imprint. While India will play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, Pakistan will still remain the designated host of the tournament.

The ICC guidelines for global events state that all teams have to send their jerseys and training kits to the global body for approval. During the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in England and Wales, each team had the imprint of England and Wales on their jerseys.

Moreover, Pakistan's jersey during the 2023 ODI World Cup, which was hosted by India, also had India written beneath the official logo.

Will Indian captain Rohit Sharma travel to Pakistan for the opening ceremony?

While the BCCI clarified the Indian team's jersey for the Champions Trophy, there is still no confirmation on whether captain Rohit Sharma will travel to Pakistan or not.

Captains of all teams are expected to be in Pakistan for the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy. Reports emerged that Rohit Sharma will not travel to the host nation as India will play their matches in Dubai.

There is no clarity from the BCCI on whether Rohit will travel to Pakistan or not as no decision has been taken about the same yet. The tournament will begin on February 19 and the opening ceremony will be held in Karachi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news