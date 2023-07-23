“India's most consistent wicket-taker” – Fans react as Mohammed Siraj takes a fifer in 2nd IND vs WI Test

Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball against West Indies on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test in Trinidad on Sunday, July 23.

The 29-year-old returned with sensational figures of 5/60 as India bundled out the hosts for 255 in response to their first-innings score of 438. As a result, the visitors gained a healthy 183-run lead.

Siraj first wreaked havoc on the West Indies' lower middle order by dismissing Joshua Da Silva and Jason Holder before wrapping up the tail.

For the uninitiated, Siraj has gone from strength to strength after his Test debut in Australia in 2020. The speedster has so far scalped 59 wickets in just 21 Tests.

It’s worth noting that Siraj was also India’s best bowler, with five wickets, in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. India, though, lost the game by 209 runs.

Mohammed Siraj shines as West Indies get bundled out for 255 in 1st innings

A clinical bowling performance from Mohammed Siraj helped India bowl out West Indies for 255 in their 1st innings of the second Test on Sunday. Apart from Siraj, debutant Mukesh Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja also scalped two wickets apiece, while Ravichandran Ashwin settled for a solitary wicket.

For West Indies, captain Kraigg Brathwaite top scored with 75 runs off 235 balls, including one six and five boundaries.

Earlier, Virat Kohli’s century and fifties from captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ashwin helped India reach 438 in their first innings.

For the hosts, Jomel Warrican and Kemar Roach scalped three wickets apiece, while Jason Holder scalped two. Shannon Gabriel took a lone wicket. At the time of writing, India were 53/0 with Rohit and Jaiswal at the crease.

Click here to follow IND vs WI live score updates.