"India's fast-bowling attack is as good as Pakistan's" - Sanjay Bangar says Pakistan batters' runs might dry up in Sri Lanka

Sanjay Bangar believes India have as formidable a seam-bowling lineup as Pakistan and that they can trouble Babar Azam and Co. in Sri Lankan conditions.

The two sides will lock horns in an Asia Cup 2023 Super Four game in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. The Group A fixture between the two sides did not yield a result as rain brought a premature end to the match before Pakistan could start their run chase.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about his thoughts on India's battle against the Pakistan pacers in Colombo, to which he replied:

"India's fast-bowling attack is as good as Pakistan's fast-bowling attack. You have Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Even if you look man to man, we are equally as good an attack as the Pakistani attack is."

The former Indian all-rounder reckons the Pakistan batters might have found it difficult to chase down the 267-run target that was set for them in the group game in Pallekele. He stated:

"Believe me, on that surface when India had set up a score of around 260 or 270, that would have been a challenging task to the Pakistani batters as well because the wicket was doing a bit."

Although India possess three excellent seamers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, the trio are unlikely to play in tandem. The Men in Blue will likely field Shardul Thakur as the third frontline seamer to add depth to their batting.

"There will be certain wickets in Sri Lanka which are going to assist both types of bowlers" - Sanjay Bangar

Pakistan registered emphatic victories in both their games on home soil. [P/C: AP]

Sanjay Bangar feels the Sri Lankan wickets will help both India and Pakistan's bowling lineups. He observed:

"Now that Pakistan is moving out of their home conditions wherein those are batting-friendly conditions, there will be certain wickets in Sri Lanka which are going to assist both types of bowlers."

Bangar reckons Pakistan's batters might not feel at home on the slightly more bowler-friendly Sri Lankan tracks. He elaborated:

"There is lack of pace, at times the ball tends to hold on to the surface a little bit and that's where their batters, who are used to playing through the line, might just find that their runs have suddenly dried up."

Pakistan are yet to bat in Sri Lanka during the ongoing Asia Cup. While their innings against India got washed out, they played their other two games of the tournament on home soil.

