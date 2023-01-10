"India's mindset is to limit us" - Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has launched a scathing tirade against India. The former Pakistan opener has accused India of trying to delimit them, misusing their influence on world cricket.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads over the past few months over the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

PCB chairman, Ramiz declared that Pakistan would withdraw from the 50-over World Cup in India next year if their neighbors pull out of the Asia Cup. He stated this after BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that India will not be traveling to Pakistan for the competition.

Speaking at the Government College University in Lahore, the 60-year-old said:

"India's mindset is to limit us. The International Cricket Council (ICC) gets revenue from India and it becomes influential. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) gave us the Asia Cup, and I took a strong stand when it came to taking it away."

Following Pakistan's humiliating 3-0 loss to England on home soil, Raja was sacked as the PCB chairman, with Najam Sethi succeeding him.

After Jay Shah released the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)'s pathway structure and cricket calendar, Sethi took a dig at Shah, reminding him that Pakistan are the hosts of the Asia Cup. The ACC responded to those comments, claiming them to be baseless.

"I did not come here to fight my case" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz further claimed that his tenure as PCB chairman was a fruitful one for Pakistan as the men's team reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. He added:

"I did not come here to fight my case. For a year and a half, I focused on continuity and growth. It's an abuse that you come forward by bulldozing the constitution. This is an abuse of youth, as they will wonder what is going on here. There have been attempts to force things.

"A great team has been made for white-ball cricket as many stars have been developed. If you change the team, it will get negative results and nothing will be achieved. Pakistan has played in the final of the World Cup, is it a small thing? Babar and company's focus is on cricket."

The 2009 World T20 Champions succumbed to England as Ben Stokes scored a level-headed fifty in the final to lead his side to a five-wicket win.

