India’s playing XI from the last time they played Pakistan in ODI Asia Cup in 2018 ft. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni - Where are they now?

Team India enjoyed a dominant campaign at the 2018 Asia Cup, which remains their last title triumph in the continental competition. The Rohit Sharma-led side had a few hiccups against Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, but romped their way to wins over Pakistan on both occasions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Men in Blue had decimated Pakistan by eight wickets during their group-stage meeting, where the bowlers reigned supreme. The two arch-rivals secured passage into the Super Four stage after defeating Hong Kong in their respective matches.

The Super Four contest between India and Pakistan on September 23, 2018, remains the last ODI clash between the two teams in the Asia Cup. After opting to bat first, Pakistan once again buckled against the Indian bowling unit and could only post 237-7 in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for Team India, returning figures of 2-29 while the famed duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav also picked up two wickets each.

Pakistan were never in the contest as the Men in Blue coasted to the target, with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan both scoring centuries. India chased down the total in just 39.3 overs, with Dhawan claiming the player of the match award.

On that note, let us take a look at Team India’s playing XI from the last time they played Pakistan in ODI Asia Cup in 2018.

Batters and wicketkeeper - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni (wk)

Shikhar Dhawan was in the scheme of things when it came to ODIs for Team India, but has fizzled away following the emergence of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.

The left-handed opening batter was last seen in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) where he led the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He had a brief spell with an injury during the tournament but recovered in time to partake in the second half. '

Rohit Sharma leading the Indian team in 2018 was only a temporary call, but he assumed leadership of the team following the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He is currently with the team ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup and hopes to guide India to the title yet again.

Ambati Rayudu recently retired from Indian cricket after a successful campaign with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023. He is currently pursuing overseas T20 leagues and became the second Indian player to partake in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The veteran batter is also included in MI Emirates' squad for the second season of the International League T20 (ILT20).

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, and his last match in Indian colors was the infamous 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. He was last seen during the 2023 IPL and he recently underwent surgery for his knee that was troubling him, and he is expected to return for IPL 2024 as well.

Dinesh Karthik ventured into the Indian T20I setup following a blistering IPL 2022 campaign for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He was part of the squad until the 2022 T20 World Cup and his most recent set of appearances came in the 2023 IPL. Karthik was part of the broadcast team for the 2023 Ashes and is currently in Sri Lanka to cover the Asia Cup as well.

All-rounders - Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja

Kedar Jadhav was at the peak of his prowess during Asia Cup 2018. His performances in the campaign eventually led to a place in the 2019 World Cup squad. His last international appearance came during the tour of New Zealand in 2020. He came in as a replacement player for RCB in IPL 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja is part of the current Indian squad for the 2023 Asia Cup. He will have an important role to play in bringing balance to the squad and operating in subcontinent conditions.

Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah endured a long spell away from the game due to an injury. However, he recently made a comeback through the T20I series and the upcoming Asia Cup will be his first ODI venture since the tour of England in July 2022.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last appearance for India came in the T20 World Cup 2022. Since then he has not been in the scheme of things across formats for India, especially with the rise of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh with the new ball. He is currently involved in the Uttar Pradesh T20 league for the Noida Super Kings.

Spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav's fortunes have changed in the recent past. Kuldeep is bowling as well as he has ever bowled and is Team India's lead spinner for the Asia Cup, while Chahal did not find a place in the squad altogether. The leg-spinner is still in reckoning for a place in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad though.