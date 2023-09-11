India’s playing XI from Virat Kohli’s last century vs Pakistan in 2015 - where are they now?

Virat Kohli smashed his third ODI century against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, September 11. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 122 runs off 94 balls, including three sixes and nine boundaries. His power-packed show helped India post 356/2 in 50 overs.

During his ton, Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the fastest 13000 ODI runs. The Delhi-born cricketer reached the landmark in 267 innings, as compared to Tendulkar’s 321.

The 47th ODI ton also helped him close his gap on Tendulkar (49 centuries), who holds the record for most tons in the 50-over format.

Kohli had previously scored his last ODI century against Pakistan in Adelaide during the 2015 World Cup. The No. 3 batter had scored 107 off 126 balls, including eight boundaries. Team India won that game by 76 runs.

Kohli had also slammed an unbeaten 183 off 148 against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup. It was his first ton against the Men in Green. India won that game by six wickets.

In this article, we will look at India’s playing XI when Kohli smashed his last ton against Pakistan:

Top order – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli

India captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in Adelaide. Batting first, India lost opener Rohit Sharma 15 (20) early but Shikhar Dhawan 73 (76) and Virat Kohli shared a 129-run partnership for the second wicket to put India in pole position.

Shikhar Dhawan stitched a valuable partnership with Virat Kohli in that game.

Rohit is currently Team India's captain, while Dhawan played his last ODI against Bangladesh in 2022. The latter is yet to retire from international cricket and the Indian Premier League. Kohli, meanwhile, is the senior player for Team India alongside Rohit.

Middle order – Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane

Suresh Raina starred with the bat, scoring 74 off 56 deliveries but MS Dhoni 18 off 13 failed to finish things off in style. The duo also took three and two catches in the match, respectively.

Suresh Raina stepped up in the middle order against Pakistan in 2015 World Cup.

Raina and Dhoni announced their retirement from international cricket in August 2020. Dhoni, in particular, continues to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Rahane, who took Misbah-ul-Haq’s catch in the match, played his last ODI in 2018. The Mumbai batter is currently part of India’s Test squad and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja failed to provide a late flourish but dismissed Umar Akmal for a duck in the match. He’s currently part of Team India across formats.

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball as India bundled out Pakistan for 224 in 47 overs to win the game by 76 runs. He’s part of Team India’s ongoing Asia Cup squad.

Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma also scalped two wickets apiece. Yadav, who also took two catches, last played for India in the 2023 WTC final. His last ODI came against West Indies in October 2018.

Mohit, who played 26 ODIs for India, played his last ODI against South Africa in 2015. He is currently playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Mohit Sharma currently plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who took a solitary wicket against Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup, played his last 50-over game against Proteas in 2021. He is India’s senior spin bowler in Tests.