India's schedule for Asia Cup 2025: Men in Blue to face Pakistan on September 14

India will take on Pakistan on September 14 in the 2025 Asia Cup, to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The schedule for the continental event was released on Saturday, July 26. The Asian rivals have been clubbed with hosts UAE and Oman in Group A.India will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10 and play their last group-stage fixture against Oman on September 19. The Super 4 stage of the tournament will commence on September 20, with the final on September 28. The matches are expected to take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Afganistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. The tournament will be played in the T20 format. India are the designated hosts of the tournament.India were scheduled to play Bangladesh in a white-ball series in August 2025, but that tour has been rescheduled to September 2026. As things stand, the Asia Cup will be India's next assignment after the ongoing five-Test series against England in England.2025 Asia Cup to be played in T20 format with an eye on the World Cup in 2026The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format. The last few editions of the tournament have been played, with an eye on an upcoming global event.With a T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka in early 2026, the Asia Cup will also be played in the shortest format of the game. India are the reigning champions, having beaten Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in 2023.That edition was held in the 50-over format, with the ODI World Cup in India only a few months away. Sri Lanka were bowled out for a mere 50 runs in the final as Mohammed Siraj ran through their batting lineup, claiming figures of 6/21 in seven overs.