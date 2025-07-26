  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • India's schedule for Asia Cup 2025: Men in Blue to face Pakistan on September 14

India's schedule for Asia Cup 2025: Men in Blue to face Pakistan on September 14

By Shankar
Published Jul 26, 2025 20:35 IST
India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty
India won the Asia Cup in 2023 in Sri Lanka. - Source: Getty

India will take on Pakistan on September 14 in the 2025 Asia Cup, to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The schedule for the continental event was released on Saturday, July 26. The Asian rivals have been clubbed with hosts UAE and Oman in Group A.

Ad

India will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10 and play their last group-stage fixture against Oman on September 19. The Super 4 stage of the tournament will commence on September 20, with the final on September 28. The matches are expected to take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Afganistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. The tournament will be played in the T20 format. India are the designated hosts of the tournament.

India were scheduled to play Bangladesh in a white-ball series in August 2025, but that tour has been rescheduled to September 2026. As things stand, the Asia Cup will be India's next assignment after the ongoing five-Test series against England in England.

2025 Asia Cup to be played in T20 format with an eye on the World Cup in 2026

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format. The last few editions of the tournament have been played, with an eye on an upcoming global event.

Ad

With a T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka in early 2026, the Asia Cup will also be played in the shortest format of the game. India are the reigning champions, having beaten Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in 2023.

That edition was held in the 50-over format, with the ODI World Cup in India only a few months away. Sri Lanka were bowled out for a mere 50 runs in the final as Mohammed Siraj ran through their batting lineup, claiming figures of 6/21 in seven overs.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications