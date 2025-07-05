India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh rescheduled, revised fixtures to be announced soon

India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh has been rescheduled, as per an advisory released by the BCCI. India were set to tour Bangladesh for a multi-format white-ball series in August 2025 after the conclusion of their Test series against England.

However, the BCCI and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have now mutually agreed to postpone the tour. The white-ball tour, which will see three ODIs and two T20Is being played between the two countries, is now rescheduled from August 2025 and will take place next year in September.

According to the release by the BCCI, the two boards had a discussion and arrived at the decision with other international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams being kept in mind.

As per the initial schedule, the ODI series was slated to begin from August 17 in Mirpur while the T20I series was set to begin on August 26 in Chattogram.

While Bangladesh will host India for the white-ball tour in 2026 now, the revised schedule and dates of fixtures are yet to be announced and is expected to come out soon following the latest development.

What are India's upcoming international fixtures?

While the Bangladesh tour was supposed to be India's next international assignment after the England tour, their next international fixture will now be against the West Indies.

They are set to host the West Indies for a two-match Test series. The first Test will be played in Ahmedabad from October 2 while the second Test will take place in Delhi from October 10.

Following the home series against the West Indies, India will then travel to Australia for a multi-format white-ball series. They will play three ODIs and five T20Is in Australia. The ODI series is scheduled to begin on October 19 in Perth while the T20I series will begin on October 29 in Canberra.

India's final international assignment of 2025 will be a multi-format home series against South Africa. They will host the Proteas for two Tests starting November 14, followed by three ODIs starting November 30, and five T20Is starting December 9, with the final T20I to be played on December 19.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

