India star clobbers a 6 to reach ton, breaks Virat Kohli's massive record in INDW vs AUSW 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 20, 2025 20:06 IST
Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana smashed a glorious hundred in pursuit of a massive 413 against Australia in the decisive third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, September 20. By striking a 50-ball ton, the left-handed batter also broke Virat Kohli's for the fastest hundred by an Indian cricketer in ODI cricket. Kohli had done so in 52 deliveries.

The moment came in the 18th over of the innings, bowled by leg-spinner Alana King. As King tosses the ball up, the southpaw got down to one knee and clobbered a six, thereby notching up a 50-ball ton. It is also the second-fastest ton in women's cricket, behind ex-Aussie skipper Meg Lanning's 45-ball century. She has also equalled Suzie Bates for the most tons in women's ODI cricket with 13.

Watch the video of the shot that helped Mandhana complete her ton:

Furthermore, Mandhana, the first Indian women's cricketer to score back-to-back ODI centuries, became the first to do it twice after England's Tammy Beaumont.

Australia edge ahead in Delhi after picking up crucial India wickets

The 121-run stand for the third wicket between Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur came to an end after Kim Garth trapped the latter lbw for 52 in the 21st over. Mandhana, meanwhile, was dismissed by Grace Harris in the next over for a magnificent 125 off 63 deliveries, laced with 17 fours and five sixes. At the time of writing, India had slipped to 250/5 in 27 overs, needing another 163 runs to win.

Earlier, the coin toss was won by Australia skipper Alyssa Healy and she chose to bat first. Beth Mooney plundered 138 off 75 balls, while Georgia Voll (81) and Ellyse Perry (88) also contributed with brisk half-centuries.

The three-game ODI series is currently tied at 1-1. A win for either of the teams will be a massive confidence booster ahead of the women's World Cup, beginning on September 30.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
