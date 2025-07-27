“India are still in this series” – Former captain warns England after KL Rahul and Shubman Gill’s fighting partnership in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former captain Nasser Hussain has warned England following a fighting batting display from India captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul on Day 4 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 27. The cricketer-turned-commentator said the tourists won't surrender, urging the bowlers to work hard to pick up the remaining eight wickets.The remarks came after Gill and Rahul shared an unbeaten 174-run partnership for the third wicket, facing 62.1 overs. That came after the visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks in the opening over off Chris Woakes’ bowling. Rahul scored an unbeaten 87 off 210 balls, comprising eight boundaries. Gill was equally solid for his 78 not out off 167 deliveries, including 10 boundaries.Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports (via X):“Still plenty of time, and you have to work hard for Test match victories. And you’re playing against India. India are still in this series. They’re not gonna roll over. When England went out there, they would’ve absolutely expected India. Indian batters when they walked off last night, their bowlers were dead on their feet. I didn’t think that Indian bowling attack could come back with much venom today.”“But one thing I know about India batters,ofor as long as I’ve known the game of cricket, they love batting. They’re not gonna give you their wicket, you gonna have to work very hard. England are gonna have to work very hard for every one of these next 8 wickets because India are still in this series,” he added.“Great character shown” – Former India head coach lauds KL Rahul and Shubman Gill’s fightback against England in the 4th TestFormer India coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Shubman Gill and KL Rahul for standing tall with the bat in the last two sessions on Day 4. He told Sky Sports in the same interaction (via X):“Great character shown, and they have done it before. So, it’s not the first time that you saw what they did after Leeds.&quot;&quot;Batting condition still good. I still feel this is a new ball pitch. Once the ball gets a little older, things don’t happen that quickly anymore because it’s a fourth-day track. It’s a lot slower. Even if there’s uneven bounce, it’s not as quick, either taking off or shooting through the deck. And once you’re in, it’s not easy to get you out,” he added.At stumps on Day 4, Team India were 174/2 in their second innings, with Gill and Rahul at the crease. They are still trailing by 137 runs against England, who lead the five-match series 2-1.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.