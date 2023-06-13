India tour of West Indies 2023: Full schedule of matches with venues and timings in IST

Following the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final, which India lost by 209 runs, they will next take on West Indies in an away series. The tour will begin next month, the schedule for which was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, June 12.

The Men in Blue will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is during their upcoming tour of the West Indies. The multi-format series will begin with the first Test, which will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12 to 16.

The second Test will be held at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad from July 20 to 24. The series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

The Tests will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and the second at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 29. The third and final ODI will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 1.

India’s tour of West Indies 2023 will conclude with a five-match T20I series. The first T20I will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 3. The second and third matches will be held at the National Stadium in Guyana on August 6 and August 8, respectively.

The last two games of the T20I series will take place at the Broward County Stadium in Florida on August 12 and August 13, respectively.

India tour of West Indies 2023: Complete schedule

July 12- July 16: 1st Test, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica (7:30 PM IST)

July 20-Jul 24: 2nd Test, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad (7:30 PM IST)

July 27: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 PM IST)

July 29: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 PM IST)

August 1: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (7:00 PM IST)

August 3: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8:00 PM)

August 6: 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 PM)

August 8: 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 PM)

August 12: 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 PM)

August 13: 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 PM).

