India tour of West Indies 2023 weather update: Barbados weather report for July 27 for 1st IND vs WI ODI

After winning the Test series by a 1-0 margin, Team India will now shift their focus to the three-match ODI rubber against the West Indies. The first match is scheduled to be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday, July 27.

The recently concluded two-match Test series saw rain play a significant factor, especially in the second Test in Trinidad. The Men in Blue were in the driver's seat heading into the fifth day but no play was possible due to incessant rain and the umpires had to call off the Test, resulting in a draw.

Much to the distress of fans, rain can once again halt play on Thursday during the first ODI between India and the West Indies. According to AccuWeather.com, there are chances of scattered rains throughout the game.

The temperature will hover between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel is expected to be around 37 to 40 degrees Celsius, with the humidity ranging around 75 percent. The players from both camps are likely to have a difficult time out on the field given the weather conditions.

"10-12 ODIs is a decent amount of games to understand the kind of way we want to play" - Indian captain Rohit Sharma on preparations for World Cup

The three-match ODI series against the West Indies will kick off India's preparations for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to be played later this year. India could play as many as 12 ODIs, starting from the West Indies series, ahead of the 50-over showpiece event on home soil.

When asked about Men in Blue's preparation for the ICC event, skipper Rohit Sharma stated that 10-12 games are enough to understand the style of cricket they want to play.

"10-12 ODIs is a decent amount of games to understand the kind of way we want to play our cricket and the individuals we need to play," Rohit told reporters ahead of the first ODI. "Some players haven’t played much and need a bit of exposure. So our job is to give them a specific role and see how they are performing in that particular role."

India will be desperate to end their decade-long barren run in ICC events in the upcoming ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue last won an ICC event in 2013 when MS Dhoni helped India lift the Champions Trophy in England.