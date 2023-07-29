India tour of West Indies 2023 weather update: Barbados weather report for July 29 for 2nd IND vs WI ODI

After a convincing win in the first ODI, Team India will look to wrap up the series when they lock horns with the West Indies in the second ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, July 29.

The Men in Blue bowled out the home side for just 114 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up four wickets. India shuffled their batting unit to give the ODI players a chance. Ishan Kishan, who opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill, top-scored with 52 runs off 46 balls. The visitors chased down the total in just 22.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

Fans were delighted to witness the game in full with no rain interruptions despite the forecast suggesting otherwise. However, much to the dismay of spectators, there is heavy rain in the forecast for Saturday in Barbados.

According to AccuWeather, there is a probability of over 60 percent of showers throughout the game. It would be partly sunny but the rain is expected cause several delays.

The temperature will hover between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling would be around 32 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be over 80 percent.

"We wanted to give chances to the other guys" - Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on batting order in 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma opened up on why the visitors shuffled their batting order in the first ODI against the West Indies in Barbados. The Team India skipper divulged that they wanted to give the ODI guys some time in the middle.

"We wanted to give chances to the other guys. We didn't think we would lose 5 wickets," Rohit said after the first ODI. "We will keep trying those things as and when we feel it. We had the commanding position and decided to give some of the guys a go. Whenever we get an opportunity, we will try to accommodate those guys."

India are currently on the road to the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to be played on home soil later this year. With approximately 10 ODIs remaining, they would look to finalize their best playing XI as they look to win their first ICC event since 2013.