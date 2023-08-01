India tour of West Indies 2023 weather update: Trinidad weather report for August 1 for 3rd IND vs WI ODI

With the series on the line, Team India will lock horns with the West Indies in the third ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. The visitors won the first game before the home side bounced back to level the series 1-1.

In a rain-marred second ODI, West Indies batters did exceedingly well to chase down 182 runs with more than 13 overs to spare and six wickets in hand. Skipper Shai Hope played the anchor's role with an unbeaten 63-run knock, while Keacy Carty chipped in 48* to take the team through.

The match saw a lot of time being wasted due to heavy spells of showers in Barbados. It is likely to be the same in Trinidad, with moderate rain predicted in the second half of the match.

According to AccuWeather, there is a negligible chance of rain in the morning but the probability touches the 50 percent mark post 12.00 pm local time. The forecast further suggests that rain chances will come down to 17 percent after 3.00 pm local time.

The temperature will hover between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling would be around 35-36 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s.

"We will always look at the bigger picture" - Rahul Dravid after India's defeat in 2nd ODI

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid stressed that he doesn't want to make the mistake of letting the ODI scoreline take their focus away from the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.

"I think we will always look at the bigger picture. To be honest, at this stage in the cycle with the Asia Cup and World Cup coming up, and with the injuries we have, we have to look at the bigger picture. We can't worry about every single game, every single series. If we do that, it will be a mistake," Dravid told reporters after the second ODI.

Incidentally, the team management received widespread criticism for leaving senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli out of the playing XI for the second ODI. The youngsters failed to make a mark as India succumbed to a defeat.

It remains to be seen if Rahul Dravid and Co. persist with their idea of providing opportunities to players or if they bring back the reliable duo for the series decider.