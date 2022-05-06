India tour of West Indies and US likely to kickstart from July 22

The white-ball series between the West Indies and India is expected to get underway on July 22. Rohit Sharma and Co. are also expected to play two of the five T20Is against the West Indies in the United States although these fixtures are yet to be cleared.

According to Cricbuzz, the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad will host the three One-day internationals on July 22, 24, and 27. The newly-built Brian Charles Lara Stadium will stage the first of the five T20s on the 29. The Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis will be the venue for the next two T20s on August 1 and 2.

BCCI @BCCI #TeamIndia are now No.1 in the ICC Men's T20I Team rankings #TeamIndia are now No.1 in the ICC Men's T20I Team rankings 🎉🎉 https://t.co/3LeMLGOtD3

The tour will conclude in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the final T20s will take place on August 6 and 7. A top official from Cricket West Indies (CWI) shared his opinions regarding the schedule and quarantine rules.

"Those are the dates and the schedule will be announced once the clearance from the US comes. We are waiting for the sanctioning from the US. The India series is still about three months away but medical protocols will have to be adhered to as needed."

The Indian team will travel to Trinidad on July 18 from the United Kingdom after an all-format tour. The Men in Blue will go to England via Ireland, where they will play two ODIs on June 26 and 28.

Two batches of the side - one consisting of Test-match specialists - are likely to leave for Ireland and England on June 20 after hosting South Africa for a five-game T20 rubber.

India recently blanked West Indies in all six white-ball games

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #INDvWI @Paytm That's that from the final T20I as #TeamIndia win by 17 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvWI-3RDT20I That's that from the final T20I as #TeamIndia win by 17 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvWI-3RDT20I #INDvWI @Paytm https://t.co/u5z5CzD44b

Meanwhile, the Caribbean side endured a forgettable time in the sub-continent nation in February this year for three ODIs and three T20s.

Kieron Pollard and Co. were nowhere near the home side as the hosts overpowered them. However, the West Indies will have a new captain in Nicholas Pooran after Kieron Pollard retired from international cricket last month.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar