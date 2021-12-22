India U-19 to begin Asia Cup campaign against hosts UAE, will face Pakistan on December 25

India will begin their U-19 Asia Cup 2021 campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates on December 23 in the first Group A clash. This will be followed by their game against Pakistan U-19 on Christmas day and their final group stage match will be against Afghanistan U-19 on December 27.

Group B will see Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Kuwait fight it out for spots in the knockout stages.

Bangladesh, the defending U-19 World Champions, will begin their campaign on December 23 against Nepal.

They will then face Kuwait on December 25 and Sri Lanka on December 28.

The tournament is set to go on until December 31.

Delhi's Yash Dhull to lead India U-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India U-19 squad for the Asia Cup earlier in the month.

Delhi batter Yash Dhull is the captain.

India U19 Asia Cup squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats

The squad for the Asia Cup spent time at a preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before the tournament.

While at the NCA, the India U-19 squad got to spend some quality time with the senior men's team's limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma, who is undergoing his rehabilitation from injury there.

Rohit, who was ruled out of India's test series in South Africa, addressed the players during their preparatory camp there.

The BCCI also recently named the squad for the 2022 U-19 World Cup, which is set to be played from January 14 to February 05 next year.

