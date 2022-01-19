India Under-19 captain, vice-captain, 4 others test positive for COVID-19 

Six players of the India Under-19 World Cup team, including captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed, have tested positive for COVID-19 in West Indies. All have been put in isolation, ruling them out of the team's clash against Ireland Under-19 in Trinidad on Wednesday, January 19.

The Boys in Blue are carrying a 17-member squad to the West Indies and the COVID-19 outbreak left just enough players to field an 11. Harayana-born Nishant Sidhu is leading the team in the absence of the regular skipper and the vice-captain. The situation is so dire that the members of the coaching staff are forced to carry the drinks for the Indian youngsters.

Apart from Dhull and Rasheed, Manav Parakh, Siddharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, and Vasu Vats are in isolation. Cricbuzz quoted a source as saying on the subject:

"We understand that some players have come in close contact with Covid positive players and as a measure of precaution the players have been isolated. The fact that they are playing Ireland has helped the team management. The team wants to avoid risk ahead of the bigger games."

BCCI @BCCI



Toss & Team News



Ireland elected to bowl against India.



Nishant Sindhu will lead India today. #INDvIRE



Here's our Playing XI



India's 2nd #U19CWC 2022 game against Ireland

India Under-19 are part of the four-team group that also contains South Africa, Uganda and Ireland. The Indians comfortably won against the Proteas and now have a three-day break before their match against Uganda.

India Under-19 in control against Ireland despite COVID-19 blow

BCCI @BCCI up for Angkrish Raghuvanshi



up for Harnoor Singh



India U19 openers are on a roll and take the team to 162/0 after 25 overs against Ireland U19. #U19CWC #BoysInBlue #INDvIRE



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvIRE-ICCU19… up for Angkrish Raghuvanshiup for Harnoor SinghIndia U19 openers are on a roll and take the team to 162/0 after 25 overs against Ireland U19.Follow the match 5⃣0⃣ up for Angkrish Raghuvanshi 👏5⃣0⃣ up for Harnoor Singh 👌India U19 openers are on a roll and take the team to 162/0 after 25 overs against Ireland U19. 👍👍 #U19CWC #BoysInBlue #INDvIRE Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/INDvIRE-ICCU19… https://t.co/kMQIEokBc9

Despite the major blow, the Indians have kept things in control against the Irish. After 40 overs of the 50-over match, India Under-19 are placed at 221-2, courtesy of half-centuries from the two first-choice openers - Angkrish Raghuvanshi (79 of 79) and Harnoor Singh (88 of 101).

Raj Bawa and stand-in skipper Sindhu have looked solid at the crease and will look to help the team cross the 300-mark to give their depleted bowling lineup a comfortable cushion. You can follow the live score here.

Edited by Samya Majumdar