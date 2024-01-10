India vs Afghanistan 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Following an impressive tour of South Africa, where they drew the T20I and Test series and won the ODI series, Team India will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series at home. The three games will be played from January 11 to January 17 in Mohali, Indore and Bengaluru, respectively.

The most significant development in the build-up to the series was the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the Indian T20I squad. The senior duo has not played any match in the format for the Men in Blue since the team’s exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup in the semi-final stage.

In the wake of their brilliant performance in the ODI World Cup, a lot of cricket experts batted for their return to the T20I squad, keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind. There were reports that both Kohli and Rohit were also keen on featuring in the ICC event to be held in the West Indies and the United States.

Injuries to all-rounder Hardik Pandya and key batter Suryakumar Yadav are also said to have played a part in the star duo’s T20I comeback.

India vs Afghanistan 2024 telecast channel list in India

Viacom18 has bagged the India telecast rights for the three-match India vs Afghanistan T20I series. As per an official release from the media outlet, the live telecast of the three T20Is will be available on Sports18-1 SD + HD and Colors Cineplex.

Colors Cineplex will present live action in Hindi, while fans can opt to watch matches in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Sports18-1 SD + HD, the release added.

The coverage of the games will begin at 6:00 PM IST, while the matches will get underway at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs Afghanistan 2024 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 2024 T20I series will be available on both the JioCinema app and website.

The coverage will be available in multiple languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

India vs Afghanistan 2024: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan squad: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-haq, Fareed Ahmad, and Noor Ahmad.

India vs Afghanistan 2024: Schedule

January 11: India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (7:00 PM IST)

January 14: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore (7:00 PM IST)

January 17: India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:00 PM IST)

