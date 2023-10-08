India vs Australia, 2023 World Cup: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will meet Australia in their first encounter of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. The Men in Blue’s preparations for the World Cup were hit by weather as both their warm-up matches were abandoned due to rain, with not a single ball being bowled.

India and Australia met in a three-match series ODI ahead of the World Cup. The hosts won the first two games to clinch the series. They beat the Aussies by five wickets in the first match in Mohali. In the second game in Indore, they registered a convincing 99-run triumph [DLS method]. Australia clinched victory in the dead rubber in Rajkot.

There were some impressive performances from Indians in the series against Australia. Shreyas Iyer scored a much-needed ton in the Indore clash. Suryakumar Yadav also hit consecutive fifties to repay the faith shown in him despite a lean run in one-dayers. Earlier, Mohammed Shami claimed a five-fer in Mohali.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia did win the toss and decided to bat first. Pat Cummins said the following about the decision:

“Looks like a good wicket. Sun is out, so it looks like a good opportunity to bat.”

Australia have left out Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis from their playing XI. For India, Shubman Gill hasn’t recovered from his illness, so Ishan Kishan replaces him.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Ravi Shastri and Harbhajan Singh, the pitch looks dry and on the slower side. Spinners are likely to be in the game, but Mohammed Siraj can seam it. Adam Zampa will be the main threat for the Indian batters.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Chris Brown

Match Referee: Richie Richardson