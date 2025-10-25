India vs Australia 2025, 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are facing Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the third and final ODI of the series. The match has been reduced to a dead rubber since the Aussies have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They hammered the Men in Blue by seven wickets in Perth (DLS method) and then followed it up with a two-wicket triumph in Adelaide.

India's overall performance has been below par in the matches played so far. In Perth, they got the rough end of the stick as their batting innings was constantly interrupted by rain. However, the top four did look out of sorts against Australia's quality pacers, before the middle and lower order brought them back. In Adelaide, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer found some form, but Team India fell short again.

There has been plenty of limelight on Virat Kohli, with the batting superstar yet to open his account in the series. The team combination has also been a matter of debate, with a number of experts questioning why a proven wicket-taker like Kuldeep Yadav has been warming the benches.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first. The Aussies have made one change to their playing XI - Nathan Ellis comes back in for Xavier Bartlett. For India, Kuldeep and Prasidh Krishna come in for Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Reddy.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

“The pitch is rock hard. There are cracks running vertically down the surface. There is some green grass as well. The fast bowlers would be looking at that, but overall the ball should go through nicely. It does look a good deck for batting and should be a high-scoring game.” - Parthiv Patel and Shane Watson

Today's IND vs AUS match complete players list

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Wayne Knights

Third umpire: Allahudien Paleker

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

