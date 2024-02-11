India vs Australia final, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

It will be India vs Australia yet again in the final of the Men's U-19 World Cup 2024, which will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday, February 11. This will be the third meeting between the two nations in the summit clash of an ICC event in less than a year. The senior men’s sides clashed in the 2023 World Test Championship final as well as the 2023 ODI World Cup final, with the Aussies winning both contests.

Uday Saharan-led India have had a fantastic run in the U-19 World Cup 2024 so far and would be expected to defend their title. After cruising through the group stage, they had two easy games in the Super Six round as well, thus booking their place in the knockouts without much fuss.

India were challenged for the first time in the tournament in the semi-final by South Africa. Chasing a target of 245, the Men in Blue lost four wickets for 32 runs. Skipper Saharan (81 off 124) and Sachin Dhas (96 off 95), however, played excellent knocks under pressure as India got over the line by two wickets.

India vs Australia final, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel list in India

The India vs Australia U-19 World Cup 2024 final will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels.

Expand Tweet

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the IND vs AUS final match can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia final, U-19 World Cup 2024 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Australia U-19 World Cup 2024 final will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website in India.

Expand Tweet

Cricket fans can watch the live action of the final for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app on their smartphones. For the web, they will need to subscribe to a plan to watch the match.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App