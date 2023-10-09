India vs Australia: What happened in yesterday’s match at 2023 World Cup?

India beat Australia by six wickets in yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bowling first after losing the toss, the Men in Blue restricted the Aussies to 199 as Ravindra Jadeja starred with 3/28. In the chase, KL Rahul (97* off 115) and Virat Kohli (85 off 16) added 165 for the fourth wicket as India recovered from a precarious 2/3 to ease home in 41.2 overs.

Although India held Australia to a below par score, the Aussies were expected to come out hard with ball. And they did, although loose strokes by Indian batters aided their cause. Ishan Kishan, getting an opportunity to open in place of the ill Shubman Gill, threw it away. He was caught at slip for a duck, attempting an expansive drive off Mitchell Starc.

Rohit Sharma (0) was then trapped lbw by a well-directed inswinger from Josh Hazlewood. In the same over, Shreyas Iyer (0) chipped a simple catch to cover. India could have lost Kohli for 12 in the eighth over as he top-edged a short ball from Hazlewood. However, Mitchell Marsh could not hold on the chance following a lack of communication with Alex Carey.

The reprieve offered to Kohli proved costly for Australia as the Indian batter forged a match-winning stand with Rahul. Both batters looked in complete control of proceedings. They were patient at the start as that was the need of the hour before gradually breaking free, clinically chipping away at the target.

Kohli hit six fours before pulling Hazlewood to midwicket. On the other hand, Rahul struck eight fours and two sixes. The second maximum, smacked off Pat Cummins' bowling, also took India past the finish line.

Indian bowlers strangle Australia

Earlier, Australia putting up a disappointing show with the willow after winning the toss and bating first. Mitchell Marsh was out without scoring, brilliantly caught at slip by a diving Kohli off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling. David Warner (41 off 52) and Steven Smith (46 off 71) added 69 for the second wicket. However, Australia needed at least one of the two to carry on.

Warner dragged a return catch to Kuldeep Yadav (2/42), while Smith was knocked over by Jadeja. The left-arm spinner also had Marnus Labuschagne (27 off 41) caught behind and trapped Alex Carey (0) lbw in the same over.

India kept chipping away at the wickets and it needed a cameo from Starc (28 off 35) to push Australia to 199.

Who was the Player of the Match in India vs Australia 2023 World Cup match?

Jadeja stood out with the ball for India, claiming three big wickets, while not giving away too many runs. With the bat, Rahul and Kohli played excellent knocks under pressure after India lost three wickets in the first two overs.

For Australia, Hazlewood was the standout performer, picking up 3/38 in nine overs.

Rahul was named Player of the Match for his fantastic knock of 97*.