India vs Bangladesh Super 4: What happened in yesterday's match in Asia Cup 2023?

Bangladesh beat India by six runs in yesterday’s Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Bangladesh’s win was their first over India in the Asia Cup since 2012. Batting first after losing the toss, Bangladesh posted a competitive 265/8 and then held the Men in Blue in 259 in 49.5 overs.

Chasing 266, India got off to a disappointing start, losing four batters for 94 runs before the halfway stage of the innings. Rohit Sharma (0) chipped a catch to cover-point off debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib. The pacer also cleaned up Tilak Varma for 5. Mahedi Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz then accounted for KL Rahul (19) and Ishan Kishan (5) respectively.

Opener Shubman Gill (121 off 133) balls kept India’s hopes alive with a sublime century. He added 45 for the fifth wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (26 off 34) before the latter was cleaned up by Shakib Al Hasan, attempting a sweep. Ravindra Jadeja was knocked over by Mustafizur Rahman for 7, but Gill kept fighting.

Expand Tweet

India’s hopes suffered a major blow when Gill was caught in the deep, miscuing a big hit off a tossed-up delivery from Mahedi Hasan.

Axar Patel gave the chasing side hope, with a valiant 42 off 34 balls. However, he could not finish the game and was caught at long-off while trying to go after Mustafizur Rahman in the penultimate over.

Shakib, lower order lift Bangladesh to competitive total

Bangladesh got off to a disappointing start with the bat and were in trouble at 59/4 after 14 overs. Mohammed Shami bowled Litton Das for a duck, while Shardul Thakur dismissed Tanzid Hasan (13) and Anamul Haque (4). Axar then accounted for the scalp of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13).

Shakib (80 off 85), however, led from the front and rescued Bangladesh, adding 101 for the fifth wicket with Towhid Hridoy (54 off 81). The Bangladesh captain hit six fours and three sixes before playing on off Thakur.

Following Shakib’s dismissal, Nasum Ahmed (44 off 45) and Mahedi Hasan (29* off 23) ensured that Bangladesh finished with a good total. Their spinners then strangled Indian batters as the Bangla Tigers pulled off a memorable win.

Who was the Player of the Match in India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

Shakib was brilliant with the bat for Bangladesh and was smart with his captaincy moves as well. He also chipped in with the ball, claiming the crucial wicket of Suryakumar. Hridoy contributed a fighting fifty.

Among others, Mahedi Hasan chipped in with 29* and two wickets with the ball - the big ones of Rahul and Gill. Debutant Tanzim was impressive with figures of 2/32, while Mustafizur’s experience came to the fore as he clinched three wickets to derail India’s fightback.

Expand Tweet

For India, Gill was outstanding, striking eight fours and five sixes in his hundred. Axar chipped in with a valiant knock while Thakur impressed with the ball, claiming three scalps.

Shakib was named the Player of the Match for his fantastic performance in Bangladesh’s win.