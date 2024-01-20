India vs Bangladesh, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on Bangladesh in their opening match of U-19 World Cup 2024 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday, January 20. The Men in Blue, who will be led by Uday Saharan, are the defending champions in the competition and also the most successful team in the history of the tournament, with five titles to their name.

The 2024 U-19 World Cup kicked off with Ireland beating United States by seven wickets in the first match of the tournament in Group A at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday. In the second game in Group B, hosts South Africa got the better of West Indies by 31 runs at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Speaking of India, they are placed in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and the United States. After the game against Bangladesh they will face Ireland on January 25 and United States on January 28 in their remaining 2024 U-19 World Cup group games. Both the matches will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

India vs Bangladesh, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel list in India

The Star Sports network has bagged the India telecast rights for U-19 World Cup 2024 matches.

Expand Tweet

As per a post from the official X handle of Star Sports, the India vs Bangladesh match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live telecast of the clash will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Bangladesh, U-19 World Cup 2024 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

Cricket fans can follow the live action for free on Disney+ Hotstar app on their smartphones. On web, they will have to subscribe to a plan to watch the game.

India squad for U-19 World Cup 2024

Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish (w), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App