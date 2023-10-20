India vs Bangladesh: What happened in yesterday’s match at 2023 World Cup?

India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With the win, the Men in Blue maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament. They now have four wins from four matches.

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first in the match. However, they failed to put up a decent score on the board, posting 256/8 in their 50 overs. The hosts eased home in the chase in 43.1 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (48 off 40) and Shubman Gill (53 off 55) got Team India off to a great start in the chase, adding 88 runs for the first wicket. Rohit was looking set for another fifty when he fell, caught at deep backward square leg while attempting a pull off Hasan Mahmud. This was after he had smashed the bowler for a maximum off the poor ball.

Gill brought up his half-century, but did not last long after that. He was caught in the deep while trying to take on Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Virat Kohli then anchored the chase with an unbeaten 103 off 97 balls. He struck six fours and four sixes, bringing up his 48th ODI ton. Kohli reached three figures in style, launching Nasum Ahmed over the ropes, also bringing up India’s victory.

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 19 off 25, trying to slog Mehidy Hasan Miraz. However, KL Rahul (34* off 34) gave Kohli company as the two added an unbroken 83 for the fourth wicket.

Indian bowlers stifle Bangladesh

Batting first, Bangladesh got off to a good start as Tanzid Hasan (51 off 43) and Litton Das (66 off 82) added 93 for the first wicket. The stand was broken when Kuldeep Yadav trapped Tanzid lbw. Ravindra Jadeja then had Najmul Hossain Shanto (8) caught in front of the stumps with a skidder.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3) perished to a brilliant catch down leg off Mohammed Siraj, while Das was caught at long-off trying to take on Jadeja. Towhid Hridoy (16 off 35) fell to Shardul Thakur as Bangladesh lost half their side for 179.

Veterans Mushfiqur Rahim (38 off 46) and Mahmudullah (46 off 36) made crucial contributions to ensure Bangladesh at least ended up getting past the 250-run mark. It was way too insufficient in the end though.

Who was the Player of the Match in India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match?

Bumrah, Jadeja and Siraj claimed two wickets with the ball. Jadeja also took a brilliant catch to dismiss Mushfiqur.

With the bat, Kohli scored a sublime hundred, while Gill and Rohit also made crucial contributions. For Bangladesh, openers Tanzid and Das hit half-centuries.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for scoring yet another hundred in a chase.