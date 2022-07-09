"Why would you drop in-form Deepak Hooda for a very out-of-form Virat Kohli" - Netizens react as India make four changes for 2nd T20I vs England

Team India are set to take on England in the second T20I of their three-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday, July 9. The hosts have won the toss and elected to bowl first on the surface.
The Rohit Sharma-led side have made four changes for the encounter. The likes of Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel have made way for Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant.
Many fans and experts had predicted that the visitors would not tinker much with their winning combination after their dominant 50-run win in the series opener.
However, the team management decided to add their senior campaigners to the playing XI as they gear up for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.
Many fans took to social media to react to the changes. Several netizens questioned Deepak Hooda's exclusion as he has shown tremendous form in recent outings.
Furthermore, they also expressed their displeasure with Arshdeep Singh not being a part of the squad. Here are some of the reactions:
It is worth mentioning that Deepak Hooda was the Player of the Series in the recent two-match T20I series in Ireland. He also made a significant impact in the first T20I against England with his quick-fire knock of 33 from just 17 deliveries.
Meanwhile, the second T20I is a must-win one for England. The Men in Blue currently lead the series 1-0 and will secure a series victory over the hosts if they win at Edgbaston.
India vs England 2nd T20I playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, and Matthew Parkinson.