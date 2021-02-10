India vs England 2021: List of all Team India Records and Statistics

With a hat-trick of wins in 2021, England have climbed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table. Joe Root's side beat India by 227 runs in the first Test to boost their points percentage to 70.2.

Meanwhile, Team India have dropped to fourth spot. After a worthy series win in Australia, India failed to maintain their winning momentum in the ICC World Test Championship. They are now below England, Australia, and New Zealand in the points table.

Let's have a look at the list of all records and statistics set by Indian cricketers after the 1st Test Match in Chennai:

Team India Records and Statistics

1) Spinners getting the wicket of the first ball of an innings.

Bert Vogler dismissed Tom Hayward; SA v Eng Oval 1907 R Ashwin dismissed Rory Burns; Ind v Eng Chennai 2020/21 *

2) The last time India were bowled out in both innings of a home Test was against Australia in Bengaluru in March 2017, 14 Tests ago.

3) India's 300-wicket club in Tests: Ishant Sharma makes his entry into the list after:

619 Anil Kumble 434 Kapil Dev 417 Harbhajan Singh 382 R Ashwin* 311 Zaheer Khan 300 ISHANT SHARMA*

4) Washington Sundar becomes the 8th batsmen to score 50+ in debut innings both home and away (India):

Rusi Modi S Amarnath Arun Lal S Ganguly S Raina H Pandya M Agarwal W SUNDAR

5) Rishabh Pant in India after the first three innings: 92, 92, 91.

Only the second Indian player to hit 50+ in his first three innings in India. The first was Virat Kohli who scored 52, 63, 58, 103 and 51* in his first five innings in India.

6) 20 no-balls by India is the joint-most that they have bowled in a home Test, equalling 20 no-balls in the Ahmedabad Test against Sri Lanka in 2009/10.

7) Most overs in an innings by Ashwin

55.1 vs Eng Chennai 2020/21 53.0 vs Aus Adelaide 2011/12 52.5 vs Aus Adelaide 2018/19 52.3 vs Eng Kolkata 2012/13 52.1 vs WI Mumbai WS 2011/12

8) 36 overs - this is the most overs bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in an innings of Test cricket by him.

9) Stokes vs Ashwin in Tests: Eight dismissals

No other bowler has dismissed Stokes as often.

10) Most away Tests played during the maiden home Test (India).