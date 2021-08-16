IND vs ENG 2021: Twitterati reacts to tempers flaring as Indians crawl back into the match

The second Test between India and England hangs finely in the balance on the final day as the Indians try to edge the Englishmen to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The final day kicked off with Rishabh Pant stepping down the track to crunch a drive through the covers to James Anderson before Ollie Robinson struck gold in the fourth over of the day. He gave England an early advantage on the final day as the Indian danger man was sent back.

However, a few tempers flared up in the middle when Jasprit Bumrah walked out to bat. The Indian pacer greeted Anderson with a few well-directed bumpers in the first innings and England were keen to return the favor.

Things took an aggressive turn when Bumrah had a bit of chatter with Jos Buttler in between overs and the umpires had to step in to keep things in check. Mark Wood was cut through point in the next over by Bumrah before a nasty bouncer from him struck the Mumbai Indians bowler on the helmet.

Mandatory concussion protocols had to take place for the Indian pacer and the umpires took the opportunity to call for drinks, ensuring that things didn't blow out of proportion.

Indian tail wags, crosses the 200-run mark on the lead

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

Gone are the days when the Indian tail would not account for any runs with the bat. With India's new template to play four fast bowlers, the tailenders have had some added responsibility and they've stepped up a couple of times already in this series.

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have managed to frustrate the England bowlers and play some sumptuous shots along the way to build a crucial 50-run partnership for the 9th wicket stand. The partnership has allowed India to crawl back into this Test match, putting them in a secure position to force a draw at the very least.

