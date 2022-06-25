"I don't see Rishabh Pant in India's best T20I playing XI currently" - Aakash Chopra 

Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra recently suggested that Rishabh Pant won't make the cut in India's best T20I playing XI at the moment. He opined that the left-hander hasn't been able to make the most of his opportunities in the shortest format.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that there are several issues in Rishabh Pant's game when it comes to T20Is. He mentioned that while the player has achieved success in red-ball cricket, Pant needs to work on certain things in limited-overs cricket.

Chopra explained:

"I don't see Rishabh Pant in India's best T20I playing XI currently. There are a lot of concerns, especially in the shortest format. He plays higher up the order for Delhi Capitals, but when it comes to the Indian side, I don't think that will be the ideal role for him.

We've seen that he has thrown away a lot of opportunities. He's cracked the Test code but is still figuring out how to go about in limited-overs cricket."

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was India's stand-in captain during the recently concluded five-match home T20I series against South Africa. However, he failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the rubber and finished with just 58 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 105.45.

He will next be seen in action during India's tour of England. The rescheduled fifth Test between the two cricketing giants will be played from July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The two sides will then battle it out in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

"England are looking a stronger as compared to where they were" - Aakash Chopra

The 44-year-old went on to state that the revamped England side are a much stronger unit than the one India faced last year. He highlighted how impressive form of the English batters and stated that they have a very strong lineup this time around. Chopra explained:

"This England side is a hundred percent stronger than the one we played last year. They had a decent bowling attack back then, and it's the same case now too when it comes to bowling. Bowling has never been a concern for them.

It was their batting that was an issue and even Ben Stokes wasn't there for the series. Their batting lineup looks better now and they are looking stronger as compared to where they were."

It is worth mentioning that India are currently leading the five-match series by 2-1. They have a significant chance of securing a Test series win on English soil for the first time since 2007. However, the Poms have showcased stunning form against New Zealand and they will pose a tough challenge for Rohit Sharma and Co.

Watch the full video of Chopra's analysis below:

