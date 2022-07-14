"Jasprit Bumrah is the best all-format cricketer in the world" - Darren Gough lavishes praise on Indian pacer

Former England player Darren Gough stated that India's Jasprit Bumrah is currently the best all-format player in world cricket. He pointed out that the speedster once again proved that with his exceptional performance in the ODI series opener against England on Tuesday.

Speaking on cricket.com's YouTube channel, he lauded Bumrah for his stunning six-wicket haul at the Oval. He suggested that Bumrah, along with Mohammad Shami, made it very difficult for the English batters in the encounter.

He stated:

"You could tell as soon as India started bowling on it that it was going to be very difficult for England to get away. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were sensational.

"I think we've all proven now that Bumrah is probably the best One-Day bowler in the world and the best all-format cricketer in the world. He proved that yesterday and it was an unbelievable spell of bowling."

Bumrah finished with career-best figures of 6/19 in the ODI fixture against England. Shami gave him able support, bagging three crucial wickets in the clash. The hosts were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 110.

India secured a dominant 10-wicket victory to go 1-0 in the three-match series.

"If there's any sideways movement, he almost becomes unplayable"- Darren Gough on Jasprit Bumrah's bowling

Gough highlighted how Bumrah gets the ball to nip back into the right-handed batters. He further added that the bowler is a little quicker than what people believe him to be and is also quite skiddy.

Gough suggested that it becomes very challenging for batters to face Bumrah when there's some movement on offer as the ball gathers more pace after pitching. He added:

"Jasprit Bumrah is always at you. You just can't get him away. He's always at you, nipping the ball back into right-handers and it's really difficult. He's quicker than anybody thinks, he skids on at pace and that's what makes him so difficult to face. He's got that great wrist action that comes at you off the pitch and gathers pace."

Gough continued:

"A lot of fast bowlers who are taller tend to bowl high-action into the pitch and it loses pace. With Bumrah, he skids on at pace and if there's any sideways movement, he almost becomes unplayable."

Bumrah will next be seen in action on Thursday (July 14) when India take on England in the second ODI of the series. The much-awaited game is scheduled to be played at Lord's in London.

